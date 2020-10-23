North Dakota State Investment Board endorses Legacy Fund in-state investment study

The Jamestown/Stutsman County Development Corporation on Monday released results of a poll showing 79% "total support" from voters for "a specific and greater portion" of the Legacy Fund to be invested in North Dakota. About 500 voters participated in the poll. The majority of the voter-approved fund is invested outside of North Dakota.

State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt said she would like a third-party firm to guide and develop the structure of an investment strategy and find opportunities in the state.

"What will be interesting to see in the next steps that move forward is what type of dollars and what is the actual process?" she said. "There's a lot of pieces that are going to have to be put together."

Separately, Legacy Fund earnings have grown as a prominent issue in front of the Legislature, especially how to use the money. The 2019 Legislature considered but defeated or funded in other ways numerous proposals that sought to use the earnings. A committee of legislative leaders in the past year has studied and taken public input on potential uses for the earnings.

The fund generated $455 million of earnings in the 2017-19 budget cycle. So far earnings have been used to balance state budgets and to backfill a shorted state school aid fund.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.