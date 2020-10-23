North Dakota State Investment Board endorses Legacy Fund in-state investment study

North Dakota's State Investment Board on Friday recommended a consultant move ahead with a study of an in-state investment program for the state's oil tax savings.
The recommendation goes to the Legacy and Budget Stabilization Fund Advisory Board next month. A study would unfold in early 2021.
"It's all about not only investing money in North Dakota out of the Legacy Fund but also attracting more capital into North Dakota," said Dave Hunter, executive director and chief investment officer of the state's Retirement and Investment Office.
The $7.5 billion Legacy Fund is derived from 30% of monthly state oil tax revenue.
The State Investment Board, chaired by the lieutenant governor and comprising other officials including the state treasurer and insurance commissioner, also heard several firms' presentations of in-state investment strategies.
Last month, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread proposed a plan for investing the Legacy Fund in North Dakota projects that would set up a subcommittee to review and recommend investments in the state.
"I think there’s an expectation that we use these dollars to leverage them here in our state," Godfread told the board Friday.
The State Investment Board in September also approved investing $100 million of the state's oil tax savings in a Bank of North Dakota program, at the request of the state-owned bank.
The Jamestown/Stutsman County Development Corporation on Monday released results of a poll showing 79% "total support" from voters for "a specific and greater portion" of the Legacy Fund to be invested in North Dakota. About 500 voters participated in the poll. The majority of the voter-approved fund is invested outside of North Dakota.
State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt said she would like a third-party firm to guide and develop the structure of an investment strategy and find opportunities in the state.
"What will be interesting to see in the next steps that move forward is what type of dollars and what is the actual process?" she said. "There's a lot of pieces that are going to have to be put together."
Separately, Legacy Fund earnings have grown as a prominent issue in front of the Legislature, especially how to use the money. The 2019 Legislature considered but defeated or funded in other ways numerous proposals that sought to use the earnings. A committee of legislative leaders in the past year has studied and taken public input on potential uses for the earnings.
The fund generated $455 million of earnings in the 2017-19 budget cycle. So far earnings have been used to balance state budgets and to backfill a shorted state school aid fund.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
