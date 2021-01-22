 Skip to main content
North Dakota Senate greenlights blaze pink bill

North Dakota Senate greenlights blaze pink bill

North Dakota's Senate on Friday approved a bill adding another option to big game hunters' color palette.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 2143 by a 43-4 vote. The bill would add fluorescent pink as an option, as well as allow a camouflage pattern of up to 50%.

Big game hunters currently must wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange. Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, who brought the bill, said nearby states allow blaze pink, and the color might interest more people in hunting.

"A little something like this is just going to encourage participation in this sport that is not struggling for participation but we're all anxious to make sure the interest in hunting and outdoor activities continues," said Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo.

The bill now goes to the House.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Capitol Reporter

