North Dakota revenues tracking above Legislature's forecast

North Dakota's Budget Stabilization Fund, which is for offsetting revenue shortfalls, had $666.6 million as of Jan. 31. State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt said the rainy day fund will receive an estimated $31.7 million deposit from oil tax revenue on Feb. 24. The fund has a cap of about $726 million.

The state's oil tax savings Legacy Fund was at $6.75 billion as of the same date. A committee of state lawmakers is taking public input on how to use the fund's earnings, which eclipsed $455 million in the last two-year budget cycle. That committee next meets Feb. 19-20 in Watford City.

State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger updated lawmakers on remote seller statistics since a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling giving states authority to collect sales tax from remote or online retailers. More than 6,200 remote sellers have since registered with North Dakota's Tax Department. North Dakota has since collected $37 million from remote sellers, with a state portion of $28.05 million and a local portion of $8.95 million.

The 2019 Legislature included $25 million from remote sellers in its 2019-21 revenue forecast, a projection which Rauschenberger said is well on track to being met or exceeded.