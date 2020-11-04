North Dakota Republicans increase supermajority in Legislature

Mandan-area voters elected a new District 34 senator, Republican Doug Larsen, who bested Democrat Adam Michal 73% to 27% for the seat left open by retiring Sen. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan.

Larsen said he is happy to have won and to see other GOP wins in the Senate, but that his priorities remain the same regardless of how many seats Republicans control. He pointed to challenges including the coronavirus pandemic, how to balance the state's next two-year budget and how to use the $7.4 billion Legacy Fund oil tax savings.

"It's nice to have a bigger majority, but I don't think anyone's priorities changed because of it," Larsen said.

Party Chairman Rick Berg attributed the GOP gains to voters' satisfaction with "how state government's been operating."

"In the Legislature in North Dakota, it's never been about who spends the most money in the campaign or the campaigning," he said. "It's are people, average public satisfied with what the state's doing?"

Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen in a statement praised the record turnout in Tuesday's state election, "even when the votes don't go our way."