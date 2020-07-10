North Dakota Republican Party petitions to remove 'ineligible' Democrat from ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's Republican Party is taking the Democratic-NPL challenger for state insurance commissioner to court to try to remove her from the November ballot, calling her "ineligible" to hold office.

Travisia Martin told the Tribune on Friday that "I trust that I will be on the ballot this fall."

The party in May asked Secretary of State Al Jaeger to obtain proof of Martin's North Dakota residency. Executive branch officials must reside in the state for at least five years preceding their election. The NDGOP has cited records that Martin voted in Nevada four years ago in the November 2016 general election.

Martin, a critical care respiratory specialist, has not denied she voted in Nevada in 2016, citing her unfamiliarity with voting requirements in North Dakota and "a desire to make sure my voice was heard in the electoral process."

"This was maybe a mistake, but it does not reflect any intention I had to move back to Nevada then or now," Martin wrote to Jaeger.

From her documents she sent to him, it appears Martin moved to North Dakota sometime in 2015, while renting out her Las Vegas house early that year. She also traveled back and forth for office visits to a Las Vegas orthopedic surgeon from April 2015 to January 2016, according to testimony she sent Jaeger.