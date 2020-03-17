North Dakota Republican Party cancels state convention set for Bismarck

“While we are all facing uncertain times as our communities and world continue to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dem-NPL remains committed to promoting an open, transparent process and encouraging full participation in our democracy and in the business of our party," Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said in a statement. "We wish to reiterate our thanks for the patience our delegates, candidates, and supporters have shown as we navigate these new circumstances."

Berg said the window of time was too short to seek a remote alternative to the GOP convention process.

At this point, Republican candidates will have to gather 300 signatures to file petitions by April 6 to be on the June 9 primary ballot, he said, rather than file the certificates of endorsement that would have been awarded at the state convention. The Republican candidate with the most votes in the primary would proceed to November's general election to face whomever might proceed from other parties.

Seeking reelection are U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Auditor Josh Gallion, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread and Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus.