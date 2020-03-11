North Dakota puts $1 million toward publicizing 2020 U.S. census

Those groups are:

Native Americans

Bakken oilfield workers

College students

Retired snowbirds

New Americans

Active duty military

Residents of sparsely populated counties

Svihovec said the goal for the money was not to use the full $1 million.

"The goal from the beginning was to use what we needed to best address reaching those undercounted populations, and I'd be surprised if we used the full million," she said. "It's not looking like that's going to happen."

She said about half of the $100,000 for funding assistance is still available to local complete count committees to apply for to boost local census awareness efforts. Applications are accepted through April 30.

"It's a maximum of $5,000 an application, but they can apply multiple times for different events and different projects they're doing locally," Svihovec said.

Efforts for this census are "exponentially more involved" than 2010, Iverson said.