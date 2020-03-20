North Dakota Public Service Commission challenger emerges with 2nd bid

North Dakota voters are likely to see an election rematch for a seat on the state's Public Service Commission.

Casey Buchmann, a union ironworker who lives near Washburn, said Friday he is seeking the Democratic-NPL nomination for the seat on the panel, which regulates utilities.

He would be expected to face Commission Chairman Brian Kroshus, a Republican who won more than 61% of the vote over Buchmann in 2018 for a two-year term on the board. Gov. Doug Burgum had appointed Kroshus to the board in 2017 to fill a vacancy.

"I just think there's a lot more to accomplish this time," Buchmann told the Tribune. He called the 2018 election "a really good learning curve for me," and said he knows "where I've got to work at now."

He said he believes North Dakotans want political diversity on the commission. Buchmann, a 56-year-old Stanton native, said he brings "a different attitude and mindset than what is on there now."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I am actually a person who actually has worked in many of the areas that they regulate," Buchmann said, pointing to his background as a union ironworker for more than 30 years and his work on powerhouses and wind turbines. He lived in the Kansas City area for 22 years and returned to North Dakota in 2007.