North Dakota officials seek to dismiss June election lawsuit

North Dakota's governor and secretary of state are asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit seeking to annul the June election.

Attorneys responded Monday to the claims of U.S. House candidate Roland Riemers and state superintendent candidate Charles Tuttle, who were unsuccessful in the statewide election held entirely by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. They sued Gov. Doug Burgum, Secretary of State Al Jaeger and the state.

The pair alleged "irregularities and violations of election laws and illegal abuse of executive power" in the election that drew about 159,000 voters. Riemers has said a redo of the June election could be a "possibility," but he and Tuttle first want an accounting of the mail-in election process.

The attorneys for the state have asked the judge to dismiss the case without a hearing, citing no standing for the lawsuit and myriad irregularities in its claims.

In 2018, Riemers successfully sued Jaeger for a recount of Riemers' primary votes as a secretary of state candidate. He was his party's sole statewide candidate. He ultimately failed to garner the 300 votes to advance in the election, costing the Libertarians their ballot status. It has since been restored.

Tuttle ran unsuccessfully for U.S. House in 2018. He is a plaintiff in a separate lawsuit against the state over oil and gas mineral rights under Lake Sakakawea. He also has been involved in past ballot initiatives.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

