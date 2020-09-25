North Dakota officials react to quarantine order being rescinded

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Interim State Health Officer on Thursday rescinded an order that could have punished close contacts to positive coronavirus cases with a Class B misdemeanor if they did not stay home for 14 days, just a day after the order was issued on Wednesday.

The order issued on Wednesday was an amended version of a quarantine order issued in April, and both versions had legal consequences of a Class B misdemeanor for failure to comply. That provision had not been applied since the original order was issued, and the order made exceptions for those considered essential workers, according to state officials.

Gov. Doug Burgum during a podcast interview with Rob Port of Say Anything Blog said the quarantine order was about getting up to speed with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which recommend 14 days of quarantine for close contacts. He said that state officials didn’t communicate well with the public that the misdemeanor penalty hadn’t been applied.

“We hadn’t used it in terms of this pandemic. It wasn’t a tool we were using and so I would have to just say it didn’t flag for me, personally, that by extending it to match the CDC guidelines that we were going to have a firestorm of reaction that we did. That was a miscalculation on my part,” Burgum said. “I guess I have to take accountability.”