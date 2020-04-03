North Dakota marijuana legalization group changes plans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Supporters of a ballot measure to legalize marijuana in North Dakota are delaying their effort to the next election cycle.

Legalize ND posted to its social media accounts on Thursday that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the group will aim for the June 2022 primary ballot instead of the Nov. 3 general election.

"Due to the virus all of our major avenues for signature collection have been cancelled or indefinitely postponed, and going door to door is not safe for both those knocking and those getting knocked," read the group's Facebook post. "Businesses will continue to collect, but we don't want to create another vector for the coronavirus. As a result, at this time if something major doesn't change we will not be able to make the 2020 ballot."

David Owen, the measure committee's chairman, did not immediately return two phone messages seeking comment.

The group's proposed statutory measure needs at least 13,452 qualified signatures by a July 6 submission deadline to be placed on the November ballot.

The group had collected about 11% of those signature as of Feb. 9, according to Legalize ND's website.

A similar measure failed in the 2018 general election by a margin of 41% to 59%.