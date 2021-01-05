North Dakota lobbyist gift ban takes effect; ethics bills set in Legislature

Public or private social and educational events require a notice to be filed with the Ethics Commission that includes the date, place, sponsor, educational purpose, estimated attendance and estimated cost per attendee. Thiele said the Ethics Commission has not received any event notices.

"I think everybody is struggling to figure out how to make this work in the world of COVID, if at all," he said.

One North Dakota lobbyist sees the same thing.

"Any legislative reception, there are gatherings of people and they're in close contact and having conversations, and I just don't know that that's going to occur until we have some level of herd immunity or mass inoculation, so it's still going to discourage that this year, I would think," said Western Dakota Energy Association Executive Director Geoff Simon, who opposed the 2018 ethics measure.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He points out that it's still acceptable to hold legislative receptions -- events that he calls some of the most valuable during the legislative session.

"I think just the fact that legislators are interacting with their constituents or members of a business, that's educational unto itself," Simon said. "Those are educational events, the way I see it."