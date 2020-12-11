North Dakota lieutenant governor not in close contact with COVID-19 positive senator

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford won't seek a COVID-19 test after a state senator contracted the virus, likely during the Legislature's organizational session last week.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the lieutenant governor, who presides over the Senate, wasn't a close contact of Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who contracted COVID-19 days after the three-day organizational session. Senate majority and minority leaders also said on Thursday they won't immediately get tested.

Three legislative staff also tested positive.

Holmberg, who wore a surgical mask throughout the organizational session, said he doesn't know where in the Capitol he contracted the virus. He received a plasma therapy on Thursday.

The House and Senate adopted a joint rule last week that requires face masks or shields to be worn by everyone in legislative spaces during the 2021 Legislature, which convenes Jan. 5.

