 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota lieutenant governor not in close contact with COVID-19 positive senator
top story

North Dakota lieutenant governor not in close contact with COVID-19 positive senator

{{featured_button_text}}

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford won't seek a COVID-19 test after a state senator contracted the virus, likely during the Legislature's organizational session last week.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the lieutenant governor, who presides over the Senate, wasn't a close contact of Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who contracted COVID-19 days after the three-day organizational session. Senate majority and minority leaders also said on Thursday they won't immediately get tested.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Three legislative staff also tested positive.

Holmberg, who wore a surgical mask throughout the organizational session, said he doesn't know where in the Capitol he contracted the virus. He received a plasma therapy on Thursday.

The House and Senate adopted a joint rule last week that requires face masks or shields to be worn by everyone in legislative spaces during the 2021 Legislature, which convenes Jan. 5.

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford

Sanford

 Tom Stromme

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Capitol Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bis-Man Transit Changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News