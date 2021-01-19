North Dakota lieutenant governor back at Capitol

North Dakota's No. 2 executive is back in his No. 1 spot.
Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford returned Tuesday to preside over the Senate, following 10 days of quarantine after his wife, Sandi, tested positive for COVID-19. They and their children quarantined.
Sanford was tested twice for the coronavirus -- a lab test and a rapid test that each came back negative for the coronavirus.
Sandi Sanford also has returned to work, and their three children all are back at school, he said.
Sen. Randy Burckhard, R-Minot, presided over the Senate as president pro tempore in Sanford's absence.
