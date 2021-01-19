 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota lieutenant governor back at Capitol
alert top story

North Dakota lieutenant governor back at Capitol

{{featured_button_text}}
Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford

Sanford

 PROVIDED

North Dakota's No. 2 executive is back in his No. 1 spot.

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford returned Tuesday to preside over the Senate, following 10 days of quarantine after his wife, Sandi, tested positive for COVID-19. They and their children quarantined.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sanford was tested twice for the coronavirus -- a lab test and a rapid test that each came back negative for the coronavirus. 

Sandi Sanford also has returned to work, and their three children all are back at school, he said.

Sen. Randy Burckhard, R-Minot, presided over the Senate as president pro tempore in Sanford's absence.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Capitol Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bis-Man Transit Changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News