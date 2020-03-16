North Dakota Libertarians endorse gubernatorial candidates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hendrickson ran as an independent candidate for governor in 2008, receiving 2% of the vote. He's also sought the Republican endorsement for North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat in recent years. He said he sought the Libertarian endorsement because he didn't seem "to be making any headway" among Republicans.

"I believe that I had good ideas for our nation, just as I have good ideas as governor, that I believe I had to do whatever I had to do to accomplish my goal of making our nation better for the next generation," said Hendrickson, 62. He runs a parking lot maintenance business.

Hendrickson said he supports eliminating property taxes and refugee resettlement in North Dakota. He thinks more could be done for homeless veterans. He supports marijuana legalization and the Second Amendment.

"I strongly believe in North Dakota first," he said.

Voytek, a 35-year-old restaurant manager in Fargo, was a Libertarian nominee for Public Service Commission in 2010 and 2012 and for lieutenant governor in 2016. He said he is running to help maintain the party's ballot status to provide more choices for voters.