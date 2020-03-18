North Dakota legislative leaders to review livestreaming before potentially expanding

North Dakota legislative leaders will revisit in September whether to expand a livestreaming pilot project at the Capitol.
The Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee met Wednesday to hear what has been spent on the pilot project it approved in December, as well as the potential additional costs.
Costs to date have been $91,405 to outfit two committee rooms used by appropriations and interim committees with cameras for livestreaming meetings, as well as to integrate closed captioning and search features.
"This looks good to me. Personally, I think it’s going to be excellent," said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, who chairs the committee.
North Dakota's Legislature is one of eight in the nation that does not livestream at least some committee meetings, though the House and Senate chambers have livestreams for floor sessions that are archived and indexed online.
It's unclear when the new cameras might be put to use. Legislative Council staff have kept an early April goal of implementing the livestreaming in the two rooms. But the coronavirus pandemic has led some committees to cancel meetings and others -- such as the one that met Wednesday -- to set meetings in the spacious Senate chamber where livestreaming already is available, to allow for social distancing.
Nine of the 10 committee members were present, four of them by phone.
It would cost almost $126,000 to outfit three other rooms used by House and Senate appropriations committees, according to budget information from the Legislative Council.
But it's not clear where that money would come from. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said the money is not in the current two-year budget, but could potentially come from "carryover funds" or an appropriation early in the 2021 legislative session.
The 2021 Legislature could consider a $1.08 million proposal to expand the livestreaming capabilities to as many as 14 committee rooms, but some lawmakers cautioned the costs and speed of expanding.
Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, stressed the importance of being frugal before potentially "scraping for every dollar we find just to make our commitments" next year, given what the economic effects from the pandemic could be at the time. Oil prices have plunged in recent days. Oil tax revenue is a major revenue source for the state.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, suggested seeing how the livestreams of interim committees work out over the next few months before expanding to other rooms.
House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said the cost is minimal in the grand scheme of the state's budgets and that livestreaming increases public access to the Legislature.
"Basically the pilot was intended to cover all the rest of the interim committees through the rest of the interim, so come November ... we would learn enough about this that we would have a good feeling about it going into the session," said Legislative Council Information Technology Manager Kyle Forster, who presented the costs to the committee.
Wardner said the committee will revisit the livestreaming pilot project at its September meeting.
Amid the pandemic, it's possible other committees will use the Senate chamber to meet. Two committees will meet there Thursday.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.