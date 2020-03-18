North Dakota legislative leaders to review livestreaming before potentially expanding

Nine of the 10 committee members were present, four of them by phone.

It would cost almost $126,000 to outfit three other rooms used by House and Senate appropriations committees, according to budget information from the Legislative Council.

But it's not clear where that money would come from. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said the money is not in the current two-year budget, but could potentially come from "carryover funds" or an appropriation early in the 2021 legislative session.

The 2021 Legislature could consider a $1.08 million proposal to expand the livestreaming capabilities to as many as 14 committee rooms, but some lawmakers cautioned the costs and speed of expanding.

Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, stressed the importance of being frugal before potentially "scraping for every dollar we find just to make our commitments" next year, given what the economic effects from the pandemic could be at the time. Oil prices have plunged in recent days. Oil tax revenue is a major revenue source for the state.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, suggested seeing how the livestreams of interim committees work out over the next few months before expanding to other rooms.