North Dakota legislative leaders brace for pandemic in 2021 session

"That was from the 1950s Cold War stuff," said Klemin, whose memo is meant to address legal questions of a remote session. The committee in September will revisit it for proposals and potential rule changes.

"It's pretty hard to sit down at the last minute and try to figure all that out," Klemin said.

Capitol prep

Preparing the Capitol already is in motion.

Facility Management Director John Boyle said a number of measures are in place or in the works for 2021, including revamped cleaning procedures.

New is a cleaning worker contracted for $9,700 in CARES Act money on a trial basis for seven weeks specifically to sanitize common surfaces such as door handles in two passes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday in the Capitol. Boyle noted the contractor began after a staff member left and has cost less money. Facility Management likely will continue the service, he said.

The Capitol grounds' bathrooms will have touchless fixtures in place by 2021, including urinals, toilets, sinks and paper towel dispensers, costing a little over $100,000, covered by CARES Act money.