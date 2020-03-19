North Dakota legislative committees likely won't meet again until June

Interim committees of North Dakota's Legislature probably won't meet again until June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Legislative Management, a powerful committee of state lawmakers that guides work between sessions, met Thursday. The group appeared to reach a consensus on interim committees not holding meetings until June. If any committees must meet, they could do so by telecommunications. The committee didn't hold a vote.

The Legislature has 29 interim committees, which are carrying out more than 40 studies and various duties before the 2021 legislative session begins.

Some meetings have already been canceled due to the virus outbreak, though three groups of lawmakers met this week in the Senate chamber to allow for livestreaming for the public and social distancing for lawmakers in attendance as they carried out some essential business.

Ten members of Legislative Management were present Thursday via telephone; five were in the room.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, who chairs the group, said interim committee chairmen "have to take a look" at whether to hold meetings.