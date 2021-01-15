North Dakota legislative budget writers adopt blueprint revenue forecast

House and Senate budget writers on Friday adopted a revenue forecast to guide their work in the first half of the legislative session.
The two appropriations committees on Tuesday heard a market analyst's revenue forecast and a comparison to the executive branch budget forecast for general fund revenues. The latter projected nearly $3.85 billion in general fund revenues; the former pegged $4.13 billion.
The two forecasts were made months apart, and improving oil prices and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines led to a rosier picture in IHS Markit's outlook for lawmakers.
Budget writers came down in between, adopting a 2021-23 blueprint of $3.95 billion for general fund revenues, and estimating oil prices remaining at $40 a barrel and production decreasing from 1.1 million to 1 million barrels a day.
The final 2019 legislative forecast put 2019-21 general fund revenues at about $4 billion.
Sales taxes, the largest general fund revenue, are sketched to come in at $1.74 billion for 2021-23.
North Dakota's oil tax revenue plummeted amid the coronavirus pandemic -- 26% behind a 2019 legislative forecast, or more than $875 million, for 2019-21. IHS Markit analysts told the committees to expect "rough sailing" in early 2021 for oil, a key source of state revenues.
The adopted forecast sees new two-year oil tax revenue coming in at $2.97 billion, about 15% less than projections for 2019-21, or more than $527 million.
The two committees will adopt an updated forecast in March.
"It's not conservative, it's not optimistic, it's just something we'll work with until we get the new forecast," said Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee.
The Legislature has 80 days to write new laws and budgets. Friday was Day 7. The new budget cycle begins July 1.
