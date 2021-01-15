North Dakota legislative budget writers adopt blueprint revenue forecast

House and Senate budget writers on Friday adopted a revenue forecast to guide their work in the first half of the legislative session.

The two appropriations committees on Tuesday heard a market analyst's revenue forecast and a comparison to the executive branch budget forecast for general fund revenues. The latter projected nearly $3.85 billion in general fund revenues; the former pegged $4.13 billion.

The two forecasts were made months apart, and improving oil prices and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines led to a rosier picture in IHS Markit's outlook for lawmakers.

Budget writers came down in between, adopting a 2021-23 blueprint of $3.95 billion for general fund revenues, and estimating oil prices remaining at $40 a barrel and production decreasing from 1.1 million to 1 million barrels a day.

The final 2019 legislative forecast put 2019-21 general fund revenues at about $4 billion.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sales taxes, the largest general fund revenue, are sketched to come in at $1.74 billion for 2021-23.