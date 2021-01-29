North Dakota Legacy Fund shepherds approve study advancing in-state investment

The advisory board guiding North Dakota's oil tax savings fund approved a study on Friday to help develop an in-state investment strategy for the $8.1 billion Legacy Fund.

The Legacy Fund and Budget Stabilization Fund Advisory Board unanimously approved the asset allocation study to be carried out by consultant Callan. The study will look at projected outcomes and impacts on the Legacy Fund based on various percentages of in-state investments. Results will be presented to the board in mid-February.

The board will consider approving a revised asset allocation policy to submit to the State Investment Board for review and approval.

"The first phase of the asset allocation study will say 'Here's what the change is to the expected return and the expected risk,' in addition to some liquidity ramifications," said Dave Hunter, executive director and chief investment officer of the state Retirement & Investment Office. "So we'll know how much we're either pushing up, pushing down or holding flat, our expected return and risk going forward."

Friday's vote comes amid an ongoing study in front of the State Investment Board on how to develop an in-state investment program to fit within the Legacy Fund's existing investment framework.