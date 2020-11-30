North Dakota lawmakers to hear governor's budget, decide Legislature mask mandate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The upcoming legislative session also will be the first for four state representatives who were appointed to fill vacancies since the 2019 Legislature adjourned.

Among them will be the District 27 successor to Rep. Thomas Beadle, R-Fargo, who takes office as state treasurer on Jan. 1.

Mask mandate

Legislative leaders last month endorsed a mask mandate for the Legislature's spaces. The recommendation goes to the House and Senate rules committees, which will recommend sets of rules for the 2021 session to each chamber this week.

The mask mandate would come as a joint rule, which both chambers would have to adopt.

It's unclear what enforcement or penalties would be attached, if adopted.

"I'll just tell you this: If you wear blue jeans in the chambers, you're asked to leave. Now, everybody has left so far, on their own," said Wardner, R-Dickinson. "Nobody's had to escort them out or anything like that. Well, this isn't any different, and I just don't want to speculate, but we would expect everybody to follow the rules in the chamber."

Wardner said a mask mandate could be considered like a dress code. The Senate, for example, requires its members to keep their suit jackets on during floor sessions.