North Dakota lawmakers' interim work can be productive, sometimes 'a dry hole'

"We'll have a good debating, vetting process ... and see what the rest of the Legislature thinks," he said.

Some lawmakers put a lot of personal time and energy into studies, he added. He declined to comment on whether committees take on too much work. The 17-member Legislative Management chose this interim's studies by consensus in May 2019. Some studies were required, others were optional.

Study topics this interim included trial electronic land posting, uses of the state's oil tax savings, questions surrounding new state government ethics laws and implications of legalizing marijuana.

'You find out the truth'

Some interim committees do well in advancing legislation, but others "kind of are a dry hole, but they gather information," said Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, first elected in 1976 and a previous chairman of Legislative Management.

He cited a 2017-18 interim committee's study of refugee resettlement in North Dakota. It didn't produce recommendations, but "what they accomplished was to educate the legislators ... about the situation," he said. The study came as an amendment to a controversial bill that as introduced would have allowed for community moratoriums on refugee resettlement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}