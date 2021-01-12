North Dakota lawmakers hear of 'rough sailing' in revenue forecast

The two forecasts differ in their outlooks for North Dakota's general fund revenue, based on projections for four top tax types. IHS sees a baseline of about $3.16 billion; the executive budget forecast pegs about $2.87 billion -- a difference of about 10%.

Legislative Senior Fiscal Analyst Adam Mathiak pointed out the two forecasts are different in being made a few months apart, with IHS having the opportunity to account for impacts of improved oil prices and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the two forecasts represent "bookends" for budget work. The committees will adopt a forecast to use until March, when a final one will be adopted for the 2021-23 budget cycle.

The top Senate budget writer sees some optimism from the forecasts, "but there are still so many questions that we don't have an answer for," such as potentially more federal coronavirus aid.

IHS presented baseline, optimistic and pessimistic forecasts, which Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, said will all be key.

"You've got to look at all three of them and then see where it fits within the state compared to what we think, compared to what the economic forecasters think," the House Appropriations Committee chairman said.