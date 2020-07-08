North Dakota lawmakers discuss concerns in bill draft for Legacy Fund earnings

"I'd rather not be so aggressive on the higher percentage numbers, but that's why this bill's got the empty blanks, so we can think about that the next couple of months before we come back," Pollert told the committee, noting that the bill could be changed in the 2021 Legislature.

Some lawmakers asked why the earnings need a separate fund if the goal is to determine calculations for spending, whether a cap could be imposed, and if a reserve fund would result in "locking up" money for a narrow purpose and unknown period.

Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, said a reserve fund would preclude tapping the Legacy Fund's principal in the event of an earnings shortfall.

The Legislature can use up to 15% of the fund's principal every two years, but only with at least a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate.

The committee also heard percentage-based sample distribution plans for the earnings, such as transferring the money to the Legacy Fund's principal or other state funds.

The bill draft comes after meetings in Fargo last fall and Watford City last winter for public comments on how to spend the money, with ideas ranging from higher education and tourism to road infrastructure or school buildings. The 2021 Legislature is expected to consider more projects that would use the earnings.

