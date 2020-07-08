North Dakota lawmakers discuss concerns in bill draft for Legacy Fund earnings

Some state lawmakers on Wednesday voiced early concerns about a bill draft to establish a reserve fund for earnings of North Dakota's oil tax savings account and calculations for spending the money.
The Legislature's interim Legacy Fund Earnings Committee met to discuss the bill draft. Metrics still need to be written for what percentage of the Legacy Fund's average market value over what number of years would be available to spend. The committee held no votes on the draft. Legislative staff will prepare another bill draft to extend the committee into the 2021-22 interim.
North Dakota voters in 2010 approved the Legacy Fund, which is derived from 30% of monthly oil and gas tax revenues. The committee formed to reach consensus on using the earnings, which have so far been used to balance state budgets and to backfill a shorted state school aid fund. The 2019 Legislature killed or funded in other ways numerous projects and proposals using the earnings.
Legacy Fund earnings are transferred to the state's general fund at the end of the two-year budget cycle. The $6.8 billion fund generated $455 million of earnings in the state's 2017-19 budget cycle. About $250 million of earnings have built up in the current budget cycle.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said the committee will resume discussion in September about the bill draft's calculations. He said he prefers a five-year average market value of the fund.
"I'd rather not be so aggressive on the higher percentage numbers, but that's why this bill's got the empty blanks, so we can think about that the next couple of months before we come back," Pollert told the committee, noting that the bill could be changed in the 2021 Legislature.
Some lawmakers asked why the earnings need a separate fund if the goal is to determine calculations for spending, whether a cap could be imposed, and if a reserve fund would result in "locking up" money for a narrow purpose and unknown period.
Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, said a reserve fund would preclude tapping the Legacy Fund's principal in the event of an earnings shortfall.
The Legislature can use up to 15% of the fund's principal every two years, but only with at least a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate.
The committee also heard percentage-based sample distribution plans for the earnings, such as transferring the money to the Legacy Fund's principal or other state funds.
The bill draft comes after meetings in Fargo last fall and Watford City last winter for public comments on how to spend the money, with ideas ranging from higher education and tourism to road infrastructure or school buildings. The 2021 Legislature is expected to consider more projects that would use the earnings.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
