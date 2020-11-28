North Dakota lawmaker transitioning to state treasurer

North Dakota voters have deposited a new face in the state treasurer's office, and the incoming and outgoing officials are working through their transition.
State Rep. Thomas Beadle, R-Fargo, takes office Jan. 1 as North Dakota's 34th state treasurer. He and his wife, Shana, have their house on the market and are working on moving to Bismarck. He "transitioned away" from his job of two years as a business development manager at Super Studio around Election Day earlier this month.
He has been a commercial real estate broker for 12 years. His license will stay active but he won't be actively brokering as state treasurer, a job he won in the general election by defeating Democrat Mark Haugen, of Bismarck, with 66% of the vote.
North Dakota's treasurer is the custodian of the state's funds. The office is one of the smallest in state government, with seven people and a two-year budget of $1.7 million, most of which is salaries and wages. The treasurer's annual salary is $110,582. The term is four years.
Beadle has met with Treasurer Kelly Schmidt and her staff regarding the transition. The state's longest-serving treasurer leaves office Dec. 31 after 16 years. She chose not to seek reelection.
"We're excited about the opportunities," Beadle said. "We're excited to get to work and making sure that we get everything taken care of over the next six weeks or so, so we can hit the ground running."
Schmidt has shared a transition plan with Beadle and invited him to a virtual staff meeting. He already has been in the office. Most of the treasurer's staff are working remotely.
Schmidt has encouraged Beadle to reach out to state agency heads related to boards he will be serving on, to review information and prepare for the office -- "just Board 101," Schmidt said.
The state treasurer sits on the State Historical Board, State Investment Board, State Canvassing Board, and Board of University and School Lands.
Schmidt, a fellow Republican, also has made herself available to Beadle for any questions.
District 27 Republicans met recently with potential successors for Beadle's House seat. The committee will appoint a replacement representative to complete his term to 2022. District party leaders are still discussing a date for Beadle to resign the seat he has held since 2010. State lawmakers take office Dec. 1.
The 2021 Legislature convenes days after Beadle takes office. Schmidt sees a "relatively smooth" legislative session for him, given few changes in her office's budget blueprint.
She plans to take six or more months off after leaving office to assess her future. Schmidt, 58, doesn't plan to retire and will focus on where her skill set might take her next.
"I don't think anyone just propels from something like this into something else without really assessing," she said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
