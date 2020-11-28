North Dakota lawmaker transitioning to state treasurer

North Dakota voters have deposited a new face in the state treasurer's office, and the incoming and outgoing officials are working through their transition.

State Rep. Thomas Beadle, R-Fargo, takes office Jan. 1 as North Dakota's 34th state treasurer. He and his wife, Shana, have their house on the market and are working on moving to Bismarck. He "transitioned away" from his job of two years as a business development manager at Super Studio around Election Day earlier this month.

He has been a commercial real estate broker for 12 years. His license will stay active but he won't be actively brokering as state treasurer, a job he won in the general election by defeating Democrat Mark Haugen, of Bismarck, with 66% of the vote.

North Dakota's treasurer is the custodian of the state's funds. The office is one of the smallest in state government, with seven people and a two-year budget of $1.7 million, most of which is salaries and wages. The treasurer's annual salary is $110,582. The term is four years.

Beadle has met with Treasurer Kelly Schmidt and her staff regarding the transition. The state's longest-serving treasurer leaves office Dec. 31 after 16 years. She chose not to seek reelection.