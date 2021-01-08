North Dakota lawmaker thinks pink with hunting bill

Pink could be the new orange for big game hunters in North Dakota.
Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, has brought Senate Bill 2143 to add fluorescent pink as a clothing color option for big game hunting.
Big game hunters currently must wear at least 400 square inches of solid fluorescent orange. Her bill would add fluorescent pink as an option, as well as allow a camouflage pattern of up to 50% for the two colors.
Roers said her bill came out of a dilemma she encountered while shopping for hunting gear two years ago in Fargo before a deer hunt.
"The options were in orange, only unisex sizes, and in pink, only female sizes," she said. "So my options were to either wear something that fit but wasn't legal, or wear something that didn't fit but was legal."
Roers researched the color and found nine states allow blaze pink, including neighboring Minnesota and nearby Wyoming. She hopes her bill can modernize state law and interest more people in hunting.
North Dakota Game & Fish Department Enforcement Division Chief Scott Winkelman said he's not sure how much direct impact adding blaze pink would have, but "I don't think it would hurt anything."
"I think the biggest plus would just be if it can get more people in the field hunting," he said.
Game & Fish officials have not yet discussed the bill, according to Winkelman.
Roers said the bill might get a hearing next week before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
