North Dakota lawmaker imposes tongue-in-cheek $20 fine to encourage online participation

Visitors to the House Human Services Committee room at the state Capitol are met by a sign warning of a $20 fine if they're not there to testify on bills.

The fine isn't enforceable, but at least one lawmaker wonders if it might turn people away from participating in the legislative process.

Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, who chairs the committee, said he put the sign on the Pioneer Room's door early in the legislative session to urge people to follow the committee's livestream online rather than attend and listen in person, given the coronavirus pandemic. The sign reads "Only people wanting to testify allowed in the room. Violators will be fined $20."

"We don't want people in here if they're not testifying, just from the standpoint it's hard to maintain the social distancing and we don't want to risk (it) because if one of us gets positive, this whole committee goes remote," Weisz said Wednesday.

He acknowledged the sign is "not enforceable. It's just to get their attention," but said committee chairmen have authority for regulating committee rooms. He said, "I've had a couple lobbyists that have contributed to the snack fund."

