North Dakota lawmaker, 3 legislative staff test positive for COVID-19 after organizational session

Several people have contracted COVID-19 in the wake of the Legislature's organizational session, including the North Dakota Senate's top budget writer.
Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, confirmed his diagnosis to the Tribune on Thursday. Last week's organizational session was "the only time I could have got it," he said. He was tested Monday after going to bed Friday night and sleeping through the weekend, and received his positive result on Tuesday.
Holmberg, 76, said he is feeling "very tired" but has no fever and is so far recovering at home. He planned to receive a plasma infusion Thursday afternoon as a treatment, one similar to the therapy President Donald Trump received in October.
Holmberg is one of three North Dakota presidential electors for Trump, but he is not able to participate in Monday's meeting of the electors -- "Sad," he said. He's being replaced.
Holmberg doesn't know where in the Capitol he contracted the coronavirus, given what he said was "a lot of casual interaction" during the three-day organizational session that ended Dec. 3.
The House and Senate adopted a joint rule on Dec. 2 for the 2021 Legislature that requires everyone in legislative spaces to wear a face mask or shield that covers their nose and mouth. Both chambers on the first day of the organizational session also adopted temporary rules for the final two days.
Holmberg, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, wore a surgical mask throughout the organizational session. He wonders "are we geared to protect the people who need protecting with 140-some legislators?" The 2021 Legislature convenes Jan. 5 for up to 80 days.
He has been in touch with Sen. Karen Krebsbach, R-Minot, who sits next to him in the Senate. Both of them always wore masks, and Krebsbach has "had nothing" as far as symptoms, Holmberg said. He doesn't know of anyone else who has fallen ill, "but I haven't gone searching, either."
Additionally, three employees of the Legislature's 32-person nonpartisan research agency have tested positive and are at home, Legislative Council Director John Bjornson told the Tribune.
"I'm going to assume it's a result of the organizational session as well," Bjornson said. He did not identify the employees.
No state lawmakers have contacted the office regarding a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to Bjornson. He received notification Monday of staff being sick.
Lawmakers during the upcoming session are recommended to assess their health before arriving at the Capitol, and submit to temperature screenings. If their temperature is 100.4 degrees or greater, they must report to their party leader to follow a testing protocol yet to be established.
Legislative Council last summer shifted operations to remote work for two weeks after an employee tested positive. Interim legislative committee meetings in that time were canceled.
Now the agency will allow people who have had close contact to work from home and will require people with symptoms to stay out of the office, Bjornson said.
Support Local Journalism
"We're just going to do our best to observe safety protocols and limit contact with people," he said.
Employees in the office are wearing masks as a result of the rule adopted last week.
The agency hasn't been able to do contact tracing "when you have contact with as many people as you do," Bjornson said. He's spoken with House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, about the staff who are ill, but he is "not broadcasting the fact that we have people here that are sick. It's a matter of privacy for them."
Pollert, who learned of Holmberg's diagnosis from the Tribune, said the cases since the organizational session further confirm that "we've got to have our protocols in place."
Republican majority leaders have emphasized their support for face masks, seeing masks as key to helping them carry out their business in 2021 and protect vulnerable lawmakers.
"One of my major concerns, too, is we need our Legislative Council staff," Pollert said. "Whether they be attorneys, whether they be the financial analysts, whether they be IT, anybody up there."
North Dakota's Department of Health is not tracking cases related to the organizational session, as "It’s been our policy from the beginning to not report out numbers for individual workplaces, etc.," department spokesman Nicole Peske said.
"The reason was always to encourage people and businesses to test so we could identify positive cases early," she said. "Having people know how many positives you have is a deterrent to that, and the thought is that the consequence of this is that businesses or entities encourage people not to get tested. It is possible that the Legislature may opt to track and provide that information on their own."
Legislative leaders say they are not aware of anyone else who has contracted COVID-19 since the organizational session. All four leaders said they have no coronavirus symptoms.
Only House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, plans to immediately seek a test. He previously tested negative after the organizational session and is seeking the second test "to allow the timeline to spread out."
He has concerns about potential future outbreaks in the Legislature, "and I think many of us knew that last week's organization session would be ... a litmus test of what the session might look like," he said.
"If folks are starting to come back with those positive results because of attending or being around over 150 other people, it doesn't bode well for us to start in January at this point," Boschee said.
Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, said two Senate Democrats quarantined upon their return home from Bismarck "just to make sure that they didn't expose any of their family members." She said the Legislature will have to carefully watch if and how many cases might develop in the session's first weeks.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said he has no trepidation about the session, given the mask rule, temperature checks and remote participation technology.
Lawmakers can participate remotely from home if sick or from office space in the Capitol if desired.
"We're going to be able to move in a very orderly manner," Wardner said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.