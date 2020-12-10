North Dakota lawmaker, 3 legislative staff test positive for COVID-19 after organizational session

North Dakota's Department of Health is not tracking cases related to the organizational session, as "It’s been our policy from the beginning to not report out numbers for individual workplaces, etc.," department spokesman Nicole Peske said.

"The reason was always to encourage people and businesses to test so we could identify positive cases early," she said. "Having people know how many positives you have is a deterrent to that, and the thought is that the consequence of this is that businesses or entities encourage people not to get tested. It is possible that the Legislature may opt to track and provide that information on their own."

Legislative leaders say they are not aware of anyone else who has contracted COVID-19 since the organizational session. All four leaders said they have no coronavirus symptoms.

Only House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, plans to immediately seek a test. He previously tested negative after the organizational session and is seeking the second test "to allow the timeline to spread out."

He has concerns about potential future outbreaks in the Legislature, "and I think many of us knew that last week's organization session would be ... a litmus test of what the session might look like," he said.