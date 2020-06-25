North Dakota Land Board adopts survey of Missouri River mineral acreage adjustments

Now North Dakota's Department of Trust Lands will begin calculating acreage adjustments on a per-lease basis, with about 550 leases along the river.

Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said mineral owners should contact their attorney and operators "as soon as possible" regarding release of funds held in escrow at the Bank of North Dakota.

The first distribution could occur in October, but releasing all the money could take up to two years, "just because we have so many leases to correct," she said.

The department will work with oil and gas operators to review calculations to release funds to operators, who will ensure parcels' titles are clear before releasing the money to mineral owners.

"It's quite an extensive process for us to release those funds," Smith told the Tribune.

Two areas on the survey's extreme west and east ends require further review by the Industrial Commission due to incomplete boundary information from the 2018 delineation.

Smith said about $100 million is held in escrow for mineral owners, as well as $230 million held from a state fund for further repayments, if necessary.