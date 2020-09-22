North Dakota Industrial Commission approves revisions to gas capture policy

North Dakota’s Industrial Commission on Tuesday approved a revised gas capture policy that aims to encourage investment in infrastructure but doesn't change the gas capture targets.
Current gas capture policy requires companies to capture 88% of the Bakken natural gas they produce. The target increases to 91% on Nov. 1.
State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the Oil and Gas Division has “relaxed the policy slightly in a few places and tightened it significantly in other places” after months of consultation with industry and environmental groups.
The changes approved unanimously Tuesday aim to ensure industry compliance with gas capture regulations amid future gas production growth.
"We believe that the revisions that we've made to the gas capture policy are the right step at the right time, but I do think every two or three years, we are going to have to look at this thing and modify it as time goes on," Helms told the three-member, all-Republican panel chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum.
Helms said future gas capture requires "a monumental effort" and billions of dollars in infrastructure such as natural gas processing plants and pipelines amid projections that see North Dakota's gas production hitting 5.3 billion cubic feet a day 18 years from now.
North Dakota produced nearly 2.3 billion cubic feet per day in July, the most recent figure available. The state produced a record of more than 3.1 billion cubic feet per day in November 2019.
Companies have met or exceeded gas capture goals in recent months, largely due to decreased production amid the coronavirus pandemic and several new processing facilities and expansions coming online in the last year, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said.
The policy includes several variances, or exceptions, for companies that flare natural gas under certain circumstances, such as gas plant outages or delays securing a right-of-way for pipeline construction. Mineral Resources spokeswoman Katie Haarsager said the revised policy aims to clarify how the variances in the calculation are applied.
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who sits on the commission, praised Helms for developing "a North Dakota-centric plan."
Burgum said he concurred "enthusiastically" with Stenehjem and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, "especially around attracting capital to North Dakota."
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
