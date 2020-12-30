North Dakota income tax documents available online

North Dakota income tax documents became available online on Wednesday.

State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger announced the state's 2020 income tax booklets and income tax forms and 2021 income tax withholding tables are available online.

“In 2020, nearly 90 percent of North Dakotans filed their individual income tax returns electronically,” Rauschenberger said in a statement. “We continue to encourage North Dakota taxpayers to e-file, as it is the fastest and most secure way to file.”

People may access the documents at at nd.gov/tax/forms and nd.gov/tax/withholding/pubs, and call 701-328-1243 for help.

