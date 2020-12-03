North Dakota House, Senate adopt rule requiring masks

Face coverings will be required to be worn by everyone in spaces of the Legislature during its upcoming session.

The House and Senate on Thursday adopted a joint rule for the 2021 Legislature that require everyone in legislative spaces to wear a face mask or shield covering their nose and mouth.

"We need to protect us, our families and our legislative staff, our employees," said Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, who explained the rules to the House. "And stop and think, what would we do if our front desk is all out with COVID? What would we do if half our clerks couldn’t be here? This operation shuts down."

Legislative leaders endorsed a mask mandate 8-2 in October. Republican majority leaders on Tuesday reiterated their support for masks, seeing them as key to helping them carry out their business in 2021 and protecting vulnerable lawmakers.

The House and Senate on Tuesday had adopted temporary rules for their organizational session that required masks.

The new joint rule allows lawmakers to lower or remove their face mask or shield while speaking in a floor session, or if they can distance themselves by 6 or more feet in the Legislature's spaces. They must wear the coverings during floor sessions, as well as 30 minutes before and afterward.