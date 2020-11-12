North Dakota House Republicans keep leadership

North Dakota House Republicans on Wednesday unanimously reelected their leadership and nominated a longtime representative for the speaker position.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, and Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser, R-Minot, will continue in their roles. The caucus first elected them in 2018.

The caucus also nominated Rep. Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, for speaker of the House. Rep. Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, was elected in December 2018. The speaker serves for two years and is selected by the full House during the Legislature's December organizational session.

Republicans continue their control of the Legislature with an 80-14 supermajority of the House following the general election.

