North Dakota House flushes proposed wastewater testing ban

The testing is an emerging science that is potentially an earlier indicator of active COVID-19 cases than testing of people. Wastewater testing could supplement the public health response and help inform decision-making, supporters say.

Twenty-one cities are participating, including Bismarck and Mandan. Six cities have said no, including Tioga, which the city commission president said last fall was due to residents' worries of perceived intrusion. Other cities declined to participate due to staffing reasons.

NDSU Microbiological Sciences Professor and Department Head John McEvoy said the testing has allowed researchers "to go through all the phases of the pandemic in North Dakota" since beginning in mid-July 2020.

North Dakota became a national hot spot for coronavirus cases last fall, with the worst rates of new cases and death in the nation. Cases have declined since November.

In the last month, wastewater testing on some days has detected no presence of the virus in samples from cities such as Gwinner and Casselton, McEvoy said. The trend has paralleled low case numbers of COVID-19 in smaller cities, he said.

"When we drop off to zero in wastewater, it gives you that increased confidence that things are looking pretty good in that community," he said.

McEvoy said he'd like the study to continue at least until June "or maybe longer if necessary."

