North Dakota House budget writers to give Burgum salary he's declined

Gov. Doug Burgum has again declined a salary. Lawmakers again want to give him a paycheck.
A panel of House budget writers this week took up the proposed $4.3 million governor's office budget, in House Bill 1001. They're using the governor's current $274,112 two-year salary as a starting point.
"We're making him take it. Because he can do with it as he wishes," said Rep. David Monson, R-Osnabrock, who chairs the appropriations subcommittee.
As a 2016 candidate, Burgum ran on a message of "reinventing" state government, pledging to "cut runaway government spending, starting with my own salary."
The wealthy former software executive donated the salary from his first six months in office to the newly created Office of Recovery Reinvented, which combats addiction. His 2017-19 salary went into the state's general fund, though the 2017 Legislature had preferred he take the money.
House budget writers in 2019 said the governor not taking a salary might pressure future office holders and set an improper precedent, which Monson reiterated Friday.
Omitting the salary also would leave no money for Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford should he take over if Burgum were to resign or die.
Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Burgum has donated his salary to "various charitable causes aligned with the mission of the Doug Burgum Family Fund (est. 1999) to support youth, education, health and the arts."
Burgum presented his $15 billion budget blueprint to the Legislature in December, including a recommendation of "0" for the governor's salary.
He asked state agencies last spring to make cuts of 5-15%, depending on their size, in their 2021-23 budget requests.
Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette said "we asked all agencies to find savings, and the governor's office is no different."
"That was one place that was a low strategic priority for the governor, was to have funding continued in the governor's salary line, and so that was a place to look to reprioritize that into areas that have more impact," Morrissette said in December.
House budget writers will resume work next week on the governor's office budget.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.