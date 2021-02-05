North Dakota House budget writers to give Burgum salary he's declined

Gov. Doug Burgum has again declined a salary. Lawmakers again want to give him a paycheck.

A panel of House budget writers this week took up the proposed $4.3 million governor's office budget, in House Bill 1001. They're using the governor's current $274,112 two-year salary as a starting point.

"We're making him take it. Because he can do with it as he wishes," said Rep. David Monson, R-Osnabrock, who chairs the appropriations subcommittee.

As a 2016 candidate, Burgum ran on a message of "reinventing" state government, pledging to "cut runaway government spending, starting with my own salary."

The wealthy former software executive donated the salary from his first six months in office to the newly created Office of Recovery Reinvented, which combats addiction. His 2017-19 salary went into the state's general fund, though the 2017 Legislature had preferred he take the money.

House budget writers in 2019 said the governor not taking a salary might pressure future office holders and set an improper precedent, which Monson reiterated Friday.