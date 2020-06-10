North Dakota House budget chief's primary loss could complicate 2021 Legislature

Delzer's term ends Dec. 1. Pollert said he intends to have Delzer involved in legislative work up to that date, "because of his vast experience." The two spoke on Wednesday morning, and Delzer offered to aid the transition to a new chairperson, Pollert said.

"He's still being the ultimate team player," Pollert said.

Delzer's loss follows the unsuccessful 2018 reelection bid of House Majority Leader Al Carlson, R-Fargo. They each had served since the early 1990s. Loss of longtime lawmakers' institutional knowledge might mean more work or more preparation for other representatives, Pollert said.

"It's a difference and we move forward and there's always somebody ready for that challenge," he said.

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said the opportunity of a new chairperson "certainly opens the door for us to be more forward-looking in how we do our budgeting process."

"I think there's an evolving thought among legislators from all parties in regards to the opportunity for bonding, how do we look more long-term to invest in North Dakota over multiple generations and using the resources we have today to set a good foundation for the future," said Boschee, who added that he and Delzer worked well together, despite disagreements.