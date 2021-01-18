North Dakota Health Department proposes $95M for continuing pandemic response

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Weisz said building the budget was challenging due to the pandemic's "ever-changing" nature. She outlined plans for testing, beginning with a mix of 4,000 lab and rapid tests per day from July to December, then decreasing to 3,000 tests per day in 2022, and going to 2,000 per day from January to June 2023.

State lab testing operations would move from 24/7 to weekdays only after June 2022, Weisz said.

Three senators were assigned to a subcommittee to handle the budget's development. No subcommittee meetings are scheduled for this week.

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, called the COVID-19 proposal "a starting point."

"We really have to look at No. 1, what they have in the budget, but No. 2, we also have to keep an eye on what is going to be coming down the pike from Washington, D.C., and what kind of things they're going to be doing," Holmberg said. "We will do the best we can with the information we have, send it to the House and then hopefully in April we'll have a much better idea of what the feds are doing."

Federal funding can be difficult to account for and is usually based on estimates, state Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette said.