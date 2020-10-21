North Dakota governor candidates differ on COVID-19 response

Hendrickson said he's concerned about the health and welfare of the elderly, given the state's high case rates. He advocates constitutional rights in the state's pandemic response and local control over mask mandates.

"The Constitution does not allow us to cost you your job, cost you your home, cost you maybe your life because of depression, isolation that makes you take your life," he said. "We need to expedite the solution for this as quickly as possible so that families are safe and that we can get back to normal life that we all did live."

Fargo and Minot this week established mask mandates, but without enforcement.

Burgum supports the wearing of face masks, but not a statewide mandate, instead encouraging personal responsibility and care for others.

"While we believe that masks work when used appropriately and when people can't socially distance, we're less confident about mask mandates," said Burgum, adding he supports local decisions to mitigate the virus.

Lenz said mask mandates have been enforced successfully in other states and that her plan would give resources to communities to enforce a mask mandate.

"We need that in connection with an overall strategy and plan," she said.