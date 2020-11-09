North Dakota GOP supports challenge of ballot 'irregularities'

North Dakota's Republican Party on Monday said it supports the Republican National Committee forming legal teams to challenge presidential election results in four states.

The Associated Press on Saturday declared Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the election after days of ballot-counting in several close states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, where the challenges are surfacing.

“President Trump has the right to fully challenge any irregularities that occurred in the processing of ballots, and we support the RNC’s decision to form robust teams on the ground in critical states to help protect the integrity of this election," state party Chairman Rick Berg said in a statement. "We need to let the courts evaluate the evidence and fight to count every legal vote.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trump, who won North Dakota with 65% of the vote, and his campaign have made claims of voter fraud or election interference that have been largely unsubstantiated.

The state party's announcement came two days after a rally in support of Trump on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck that included U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D., as speakers.