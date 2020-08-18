North Dakota fields inquiry from Kanye West camp about presidential ballot

Rapper Kanye West's presidential campaign has inquired in North Dakota about making the state's November ballot.
State Elections Specialist Lee Ann Oliver told the Tribune on Tuesday that a West representative called the secretary of state's office in July inquiring about making the ballot.
The office directed them to vote.nd.gov on how to run, she said.
"And that's the last that I've heard from anything from that camp," Oliver said.
"It was just a phone call," she added.
The Tribune tried unsuccessfully to reach West.
Minnesota Public Radio reported West's campaign submitted paperwork and signatures Tuesday to appear on Minnesota's presidential ballot as an independent candidate.
He announced his campaign July 4 on Twitter.
"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION," West tweeted with a U.S. flag symbol.
Later in July, he filed initial paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, affiliating himself with the "Birthday Party."
It's unclear how many other states his campaign has inquired in or filed in for ballot access.
Presidential candidates have until 4 p.m. Aug. 31 to file paperwork for North Dakota's presidential ballot.
Candidates of parties not established in North Dakota must file petitions with signatures of at least 4,000 qualified North Dakota voters, a certificate of nomination from three presidential electors, an affidavit of candidacy for president and vice president, and a statement of interests of both candidates.
Write-in presidential candidates must file a certificate of write-in candidacy of three presidential electors and a statement of interests by 4 p.m. Oct. 13.
So far, only the Libertarian candidates for president and vice president have completed paperwork for North Dakota, Oliver said.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger was not familiar with West and said “a lot of people” have been contacting his office for two years about the state’s presidential ballot. His office provides them with the filing information.
“We could have 30, 40 people on the ballot, but they don’t meet the filing requirements,” he said.
Democrats' national convention is underway this week in a virtual format. Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., are expected to be formally nominated for president and vice president.
Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected be nominated for a second term at the GOP convention next week.
Both conventions have been scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
West, 43, is married to media personality Kim Kardashian West. They have four children.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
