North Dakota fields inquiry from Kanye West camp about presidential ballot

It's unclear how many other states his campaign has inquired in or filed in for ballot access.

Presidential candidates have until 4 p.m. Aug. 31 to file paperwork for North Dakota's presidential ballot.

Candidates of parties not established in North Dakota must file petitions with signatures of at least 4,000 qualified North Dakota voters, a certificate of nomination from three presidential electors, an affidavit of candidacy for president and vice president, and a statement of interests of both candidates.

Write-in presidential candidates must file a certificate of write-in candidacy of three presidential electors and a statement of interests by 4 p.m. Oct. 13.

So far, only the Libertarian candidates for president and vice president have completed paperwork for North Dakota, Oliver said.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger was not familiar with West and said “a lot of people” have been contacting his office for two years about the state’s presidential ballot. His office provides them with the filing information.

“We could have 30, 40 people on the ballot, but they don’t meet the filing requirements,” he said.