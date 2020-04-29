North Dakota Ethics Commission website goes live

The five-member, voter-approved board began its work last fall to write rules for state government ethics. Its website is ethicscommission.nd.gov , where users can find complaint forms, meeting minutes and board information.

The board also has an ethics confidential hotline, available by phone at 701-328-6000 and by email at ethicshotline@nd.gov. The board has so far received three complaints and dismissed all of them on jurisdictional grounds.