North Dakota Ethics Commission website goes live

North Dakota Ethics Commission website goes live

{{featured_button_text}}
North Dakota Ethics Commission

Members of North Dakota's Ethics Commission are Paul Richard, Ward Koeser, Cynthia Lindquist, Ron Goodman and David Anderson. Assistant Attorney General Allyson Hicks is the board's legal counsel.

 Mike McCleary

North Dakota's Ethics Commission has rolled out its website.

The five-member, voter-approved board began its work last fall to write rules for state government ethics. Its website is ethicscommission.nd.gov, where users can find complaint forms, meeting minutes and board information. 

North Dakota Ethics Commission declines 3rd complaint

The board also has an ethics confidential hotline, available by phone at 701-328-6000 and by email at ethicshotline@nd.gov. The board has so far received three complaints and dismissed all of them on jurisdictional grounds.

The Ethics Commission's next meeting is May 13 in an online format. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News