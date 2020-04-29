North Dakota Ethics Commission website goes live

North Dakota's Ethics Commission has rolled out its website.
The five-member, voter-approved board began its work last fall to write rules for state government ethics. Its website is ethicscommission.nd.gov, where users can find complaint forms, meeting minutes and board information.
The board also has an ethics confidential hotline, available by phone at 701-328-6000 and by email at ethicshotline@nd.gov. The board has so far received three complaints and dismissed all of them on jurisdictional grounds.
The Ethics Commission's next meeting is May 13 in an online format.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
