North Dakota Ethics Commission requests attorney general opinion; bill drafts in works for 2021

North Dakota's Ethics Commission is asking for an attorney general opinion amid its rulemaking process.

Commission Executive Director David Thiele said the five-member board is seeking clarification on "our authority to expand on the definition of 'lobbyist' as it relates to gifts." A time frame for receiving an opinion is unclear.

North Dakota voters in 2018 approved the Ethics Commission in a constitutional initiative that also included a lobbyist gift prohibition that takes effect in January. Related rules are to be adopted by then. The 2019 Legislature passed Republican majority leaders' framework for implementing the measure.

"Regarding gifts, when we looked at the statute and the direction we were going, the statute that the Legislature passed last session didn't cover all of the people that we have jurisdiction over," Thiele said. "We believed it was too narrow, so in our gift rule, we were going to expand on that, so that's the clarification we're looking at from the attorney general."

The commission already has rolled out its website, adopted complaint procedure rules, and established a confidential complaint hotline and email address. It's in the midst of its rulemaking.

To date, the commission has declined all three complaints it has received.