North Dakota Democrats endorse new insurance commissioner candidate, sparking new lawsuit
North Dakota Democrats endorse new insurance commissioner candidate, sparking new lawsuit

Jason Anderson

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party on Friday endorsed a new candidate for state insurance commissioner, days after the state Supreme Court ordered the party's nominee removed from the ballot.

The party's Executive Committee endorsed Mutual of Omaha insurance agent Jason Anderson, of Fargo, to replace Bismarck critical care respiratory specialist Travisia Martin, who the court found "not eligible to hold the office of insurance commissioner" as she has not lived in North Dakota for the five years required of executive branch officials.

North Dakota's Republican Party challenged Martin's residency, based on her 2016 vote in Nevada.

The Democratic-NPL Party on Monday also sued Secretary of State Al Jaeger, asking the high court to compel him to include Anderson's name on the November ballot. 

Oral arguments are set for Wednesday morning. Jaeger declined to comment on the lawsuit.

"We'll let the judicial process take place," he said.

Republican Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is seeking a second term. Republicans hold all of North Dakota's statewide offices and congressional seats, and control its Legislature.

A Democrat last ran the Insurance Department in 2000. The annual salary is $110,582.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Kylie Oversen is the chairwoman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL party.

North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Capitol Reporter

