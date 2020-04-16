You are the owner of this article.
North Dakota Democratic-NPL U.S. House candidate to hold virtual town hall

Zach Raknerud

Democratic-NPL U.S. House candidate Zach Raknerud will host a virtual town hall this weekend.

The event will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. Saturday from Raknerud's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Participants will be able to ask questions, make campaign contributions or request a song from the virtual reality game “Beat Saber” between questions and issues.

A video preview of the townhall features Raknerud playing the game, slashing at incoming, virtual objects with virtual swords while music plays.

Raknerud, a 26-year-old retail manager in Minot, is the endorsed Democratic-NPL candidate for North Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat.

He is challenged by Roland Riemers for the Democratic-NPL nomination in the June 9 primary. The party’s nominee would be expected to face incumbent first-term U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and Libertarian Steven Peterson in November.

More details of the town hall will be posted on zachfornd.com.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

