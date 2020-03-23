North Dakota Democratic-NPL governor candidate still looking for running mate

Two weeks from the filing deadline for the June primary ballot, the top candidate of North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party is looking for a running mate.

Gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz said she is in talks with potential running mates for lieutenant governor and plans to announce who it will be before the April 6 filing deadline.

"I really want to make sure I know who has the chemistry with my vision, and it's such a strong position ... so I'm talking with multiple people of different generations, different regions, different genders, so again, I need to pick my team well," she told the Tribune on Monday, two days after she received the party's endorsement.

North Dakota's governor and lieutenant governor have been elected jointly since 1974. One cannot run without the other.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger cited a state law that a petition or certificate or endorsement for governor and lieutenant governor "must contain the names and other information required of candidates for both those offices."

"For the party to submit their certificate of endorsement, if it would come in without a lieutenant governor on it, we cannot accept it," Jaeger said. "She has to have somebody."