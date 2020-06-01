North Dakota Democratic-NPL candidate asked to clarify residency

Party spokesman Alex Rohr said Oversen spoke with Jaeger on Friday to "clarify the process" while the party works to gather necessary documents.

"We’re excited to continue supporting Travisia's campaign for insurance commissioner because every North Dakotan deserves access to affordable health care and basic consumer protections that are often lacking," Rohr said.

Neither Martin nor her campaign manager immediately returned phone or email messages regarding her candidacy.

When candidates file their affidavit of candidacy, they swear before a notary public they are qualified to serve, Jaeger said.

The only other candidate for insurance commissioner is Republican incumbent Jon Godfread, who is seeking a second term. A Democrat last won the office in 1996.

The insurance commissioner's annual salary is $107,885. It goes to $110,582 on July 1.

Jaeger said he has no authority to remove Martin from the ballot unless directed to do so by a court or if she refuses to accept her nomination from primary election voters. What happens next "may depend on what she provides," Jaeger said.

The issue has been raised before. North Dakota's Supreme Court in 1935 found that Gov. Thomas Moodie was ineligible to hold office as he had voted in Minnesota in 1930. He served for about a month.

