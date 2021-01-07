North Dakota delegation recounts Capitol siege; no 'visible changes' set for state Capitol security

The senator said he tried not to communicate during the incident so as to not give away his location, but had his communications director tweet out a message indicating he was safe. Cramer only had a few senior staff members with him, some of whom had gone to the House of Representatives to work on legislation. They were allowed to return to the office late Wednesday after Capitol police finished a sweep of the building.

Cramer said that while the vast majority of people who were at the Capitol were there on behalf of President Donald Trump, the responsibility lies with those who breached the building.

"There is nobody to blame but the person that did it," Cramer said. "All of them are criminals when you do that. It doesn't matter what their intentions were, it doesn't matter what motivated you."

The senator also said he was disappointed in the rally held earlier Wednesday where Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani called for trial by combat. Trump was wrong for calling out Vice President Mike Pence and for saying Pence could overturn the election, something he has no power to do, Cramer added.

"All of that helps rile up people's passions," Cramer said. "Passion's a great thing, but passion is not an excuse for violence."

