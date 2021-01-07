North Dakota delegation recounts Capitol siege; no 'visible changes' set for state Capitol security

North Dakota's sole congressman is saddened by the siege Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, recalling his evacuation with other members of Congress and the sight of injured and exhausted police.
"I think the biggest reason I'm sad is because I think it'll change how we do business at the Capitol forever," said U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., who was in the back of the House chamber balcony with other members when rioters began to break into the chamber amid Congress counting votes of the Electoral College.
Armstrong was evacuated quickly, staged in one room with other people, then moved to shelter in place with lawmakers for a couple of hours before he was able to go to his office, in the same building. Only one of his staff was in the building that day; most of his staff have been working remotely and rotating in and out of the office, Armstrong said.
He opened and carried a gas mask with him, but didn't encounter tear gas. Armstrong said he was never in a situation where he felt concerned for his physical safety. Law enforcement officers were "everywhere," getting people to safety, he said.
"Those men and women did an unbelievable job, and they were exhausted and bloody and bandaged and they were still working so we could finish what we were doing," the second-term congressman said.
'Get the work of the people done'
As the Senate evacuated, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., was helping women and older people down stairs through a Capitol tunnel to an office building. He recalls looking down a hall toward the House, seeing and hearing protesters in the building, some people carrying flags.
He objected to a plan to bus lawmakers away from the Capitol, preferring to wait and clear the building and then finish the Senate's business.
"This country is the beacon of freedom of democracy, and we're not going to be driven out of the Capitol. We're going to go back, we're going to reclaim it and we're going to get the work of the people done," Hoeven recalled saying. "And that's what we did."
He felt angry about the siege, that "this is wrong." North Dakota's senior senator, also a former governor, didn't feel "particularly personally threatened other than being concerned about people and their welfare."
Some of Hoeven's staff were working remotely, but an office team followed an emergency plan and did a head count and checked on state offices. In an interview, he recognized the Capitol police and other law enforcement who responded and got people to safety during the siege.
"This brings home that we can never take democracy for granted. We always have to work at protecting it for ourselves and for future generations," Hoeven said.
'They're right behind us'
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said he knew the situation at the Capitol on Wednesday was serious when an officer escorting him and other senators to a secure location said, "Move quicker, people. They're right behind us."
The room the legislators waited in had televisions showing scenes from the mob entering the building and was set up to continue certifying Electoral College results if necessary.
"The gravity of it was pretty obvious by the images we were watching," Cramer said.
Watching it all unfold, Cramer said he hoped no North Dakotans who had made the trip to Washington, D.C., were in the Capitol building and felt a sense of sadness "that it had come to this."
"Here we were, under siege by Americans," he said
Senate leadership was sequestered away from the other lawmakers, which Cramer said felt "weird" during a crisis. He grew emotional as he discussed the decision by leadership --specifically Sen. Mitch McConnell -- to finish certifying the election results Wednesday night.
"His highest priority was that the entire world, adversaries and allies, saw that the United States Congress went back to its post," he said. "And we did."
He also described Hoeven as one of the "strongest advocates in the room" for going back into the Senate chambers.
The senator said he tried not to communicate during the incident so as to not give away his location, but had his communications director tweet out a message indicating he was safe. Cramer only had a few senior staff members with him, some of whom had gone to the House of Representatives to work on legislation. They were allowed to return to the office late Wednesday after Capitol police finished a sweep of the building.
Cramer said that while the vast majority of people who were at the Capitol were there on behalf of President Donald Trump, the responsibility lies with those who breached the building.
"There is nobody to blame but the person that did it," Cramer said. "All of them are criminals when you do that. It doesn't matter what their intentions were, it doesn't matter what motivated you."
The senator also said he was disappointed in the rally held earlier Wednesday where Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani called for trial by combat. Trump was wrong for calling out Vice President Mike Pence and for saying Pence could overturn the election, something he has no power to do, Cramer added.
"All of that helps rile up people's passions," Cramer said. "Passion's a great thing, but passion is not an excuse for violence."
North Dakota Capitol
In the wake of the U.S. Capitol siege, North Dakota Highway Patrol won't make "any visible changes" at the state Capitol, Sgt. Tim Coughlin said. Highway Patrol is in charge of security at the Capitol.
"Our security measures are in place, so we've been prepared for an incident like that. We're not changing anything right now," Coughlin said.
He declined to say whether Highway Patrol has met to discuss security protocols, and he would not discuss details of security personnel.
The state Capitol has one public entrance, on the building's south side. Visitors go through an X-ray machine and a metal detector. Face masks are required.
The building's east, north and west doors have key card access. COVID-19 questionnaire kiosks are at all entrances.
Trump supporters held a rally on the Capitol stairs Wednesday, a "very polite group," Coughlin said. The president swept North Dakota for the state's three electoral votes in the November general election.
Highway Patrol hasn't received any threats related to the Capitol, Coughlin said.
There has been "considerably less traffic" so far in the legislative session, he said.
"It's been noticeably slow," Coughlin said. But he pointed out the Legislature is just beginning its work.
Highway Patrol in 2016 closed the Capitol's north, east and west entries to the public and added security measures to the south entry due to concerns stemming from the ongoing Dakota Access Pipeline protests.
A nearly $2 million remodeling project recently finished up on the south entrance, to enclose a driveway tunnel under the Capitol stairs and to enhance landscaping and parking.
