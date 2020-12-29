North Dakota contact tracing resumes with cluster focus

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think that we built a nice team, it took a long time to build that team and if we can devote some resources to that, we felt that this is the time to do it," he said.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health are not participating in full contact tracing. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is focusing on COVID-19 testing efforts and vaccinations, community health nurse manager Theresa Schmidt said. Custer Health does school contact tracing, and also is focusing on testing and vaccinations, Director of Nursing Jodie Fetsch said.

Testing has generally declined in December, with as few as 1,530 tests processed Tuesday, after a single-day high of 14,654 tests reported Nov. 14.

Kruger attributes the testing drop-off to the holiday season and people busying themselves with other activities, as well as pandemic fatigue.

"I think our job is we need to make sure that people can be tested where they need to be tested at," he said, also highlighting the availability of rapid antigen testing, which is offered in Bismarck from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the Galleria area in the Gateway Mall.