North Dakota congressional delegation praying for Trumps after COVID-19 diagnosis

North Dakota's two U.S. senators and lone congressman sent their well-wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump following news Friday of the couple being diagnosed with COVID-19.
"Mikey and I are praying for @RealDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS and all those with COVID-19. Wishing them a speedy recovery and grateful for all our health care workers on the frontlines," U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., tweeted.
