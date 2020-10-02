North Dakota congressional delegation praying for Trumps after COVID-19 diagnosis

"If there’s one thing I know it’s that @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS are resilient. Praying for a quick recovery, and for the entire First Family during this time," tweeted U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

The president tweeted early Friday that he and the first lady "tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"