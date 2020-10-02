 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota congressional delegation praying for Trumps after COVID-19 diagnosis
top story

North Dakota congressional delegation praying for Trumps after COVID-19 diagnosis

{{featured_button_text}}
090717-nws-trump6.jpg (copy)

President Donald Trump obliged the crowd who all wanted his photograph at the Andeavor Mandan Refinery during his visit on Sept. 6, 2017, to promote tax reform.

 Tom Stromme

North Dakota's two U.S. senators and lone congressman sent their well-wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump following news Friday of the couple being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Mikey and I are praying for @RealDonaldTrump@FLOTUS and all those with COVID-19. Wishing them a speedy recovery and grateful for all our health care workers on the frontlines," U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., tweeted.

"Kris and I will be praying for President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS to have a full and speedy recovery, and we urge the country to do the same," U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., tweeted.
 
"If there’s one thing I know it’s that @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS are resilient. Praying for a quick recovery, and for the entire First Family during this time," tweeted U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
 
The president tweeted early Friday that he and the first lady "tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"
 
 
 
 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Capitol Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bis-Man Transit Changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News