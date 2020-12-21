North Dakota congressional delegation opts for COVID-19 vaccinations

All three members of North Dakota's congressional delegation will receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Doses have been made available to Congress to ensure continuity of government and to instill public confidence in the vaccines, The Associated Press reported. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are among those to already be vaccinated.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., received his first shot on Friday and will get his second dose Jan. 8, spokesman Conner Swanson said.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., will schedule his vaccination in consultation with the Capitol physician, spokeswoman Kami Capener said.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., has not yet taken the vaccine and will announce when he has, spokesman Jake Wilkins said.

North Dakota's five-member COVID-19 Vaccination Ethics Committee has prioritized front-line health care workers and long-term care residents and staff to receive the first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The state expects to receive about 40,000 vaccine doses before the end of December.

Gov. Doug Burgum, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford and North Dakota's Republican and Democratic-NPL legislative leaders have said they plan to be vaccinated when the shots are available to them. The second-term Republican governor expects he'll be "way down the line in terms of eligibility," given he has no underlying health conditions or vulnerability due to age.

